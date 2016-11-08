Election Day Brings DOJ To Conn. And Increased Police Presence To L.I.

The U.S. Department of Justice says there are observers from its Civil Rights Division monitoring polls today in seven jurisdictions in Connecticut and three in New York. DOJ monitors are also in 26 other states.

The observers are monitoring polls in Hartford, along with East and West Hartford, Farmington, Middletown, New Britain and Newington. In New York they're monitoring polls in Brooklyn, Queens and Orange County. The Justice Department says the monitors are tasked with making sure voters aren’t discriminated against based on race, disabilities and language. Some of the monitors will be fluent in Spanish and other languages.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill says she’s focusing on making sure people with disabilities have access to the polls. She says her staff has worked with the Justice Department to get new voting devices for people with disabilities.

And on Long Island, police are increasing their presence at polling locations, public gatherings and houses of worship in response to an FBI warning of potential Election Day attacks by Al Qaeda.

Last week, the FBI warned of potential attacks in New York, Texas and Virginia.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says uniformed and plainclothes officers will be on patrol in marked and unmarked cars.