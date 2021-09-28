Hochul Creates New York Hurricane Relief Fund For Undocumented Residents

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has established a $27 million fund for undocumented residents who don’t qualify for federal hurricane relief.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent nearly $50 million in disaster funds to the state, but Hochul said that relief is not available to undocumented residents.

“People are looking to government to help them rebuild their lives. And we are going to have to say, ‘sorry you don’t qualify?' No. We are at war with mother nature sometimes but we don’t leave anybody on the battlefield,” Hochul said.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida broke rainfall records earlier this month and 43 lives were lost in the New York region.

The state will begin accepting applications immediately. Up to $72,000 is available for housing assistance per individual. New Yorkers can call 1-800-566-7636 for more information.