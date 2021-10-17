-
Immigrant advocacy groups on Long Island are demanding more funding for a state program that helped undocumented workers who lost income due to the…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has established a $27 million fund for undocumented residents who don’t qualify for federal hurricane relief.The Federal…
Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone is urging Congress to pass a new wave of immigration reform to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented…
A bill to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in New York is gaining support in the state legislature. But there’s also a growing…
Connecticut’s? ?largest? ?city has adopted a term to show its support for undocumented residents, but it’s not “sanctuary city,” the term most cities use.…