Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 Newtown school shooting, has won a defamation case against Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who…
An animal sanctuary dedicated to a child who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is reopening to the public and will host a series of…
Long Island native Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, has launched a group to award grants for school…
Families of 2012 Newtown school shooting victims said bankruptcy should not shield gunmaker Remington Arms from their lawsuit. Joshua Koskoff represents…
A foundation set up to handle donations after the 2012 Newtown school shooting says it needs more funding. The Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation is…
A new ad from Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg features a survivor of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ad features Mary…
A Florida man has been arrested for the harassment of the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim.Police allege Wolfgang Halbig emailed hundreds of people…
A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees and refused to dismiss a lawsuit that targets the Infowars host for…
A Connecticut attorney representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been called “sloppy” by a state panel that regulates lawyers. Attorney Norm Pattis…
Newtown’s high school football team won the state championship Saturday — on the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.The…