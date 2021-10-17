-
There's a push to close gyms and indoor dining in Connecticut. Suffolk County grapples with bail reform, and Governor Andrew Cuomo declares war, again, on…
-
Local activists have a new plan for the future of Plum Island in Long Island Sound.Plum Island is owned by the federal government, but they've been trying…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has called for additional support for nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. He says they need more…
-
Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators joined the state’s Democratic governor in urging the Republican controlled-U.S. Senate to pass the next…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators have called on the CEO of Subway to ban guns in the company’s restaurants. The Connecticut-based fast-food sandwich chain…
-
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York say Congress should investigate reports that Russians offered bounties…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the U.S. military to stop purchasing products that contain PFAS, a toxic chemical commonly found in…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s DACA decision. Both Democrats say Congress should…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, as well as other lawmakers and doctors, took part in a virtual conference hosted by George Washington…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says it’ll take regular testing and tracing — and maybe a vaccine — to make people feel safe enough to…