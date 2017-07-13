© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Gov. Cuomo Dips In Poll

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 13, 2017 at 9:55 AM EDT
subwayprotest_apkathywillens_170713.jpg
Kathy Willens
/
AP
NYPIRG Straphangers representative Jaqi Cohen, far left, and Michael Sciaraffo, second left, join transit advocates in a rush hour rally outside Gov. Cuomo's office in June.

A new poll finds Governor Cuomo’s popularity has dipped to a near record low, and the reason could be dissatisfaction in New York City over the Governor’s handling of the mass transit system.

In a season that Cuomo himself has already dubbed the “summer of hell” because of transit problems, the Quinnipiac University poll finds the governor’s favorability rating is under 50 percent, at 46 percent. And New Yorkers give him poor grades for his handling of the MTA, where 58 percent give him a grade of “C” or lower, says Quinnipiac polls spokesman Mickey Carroll.

“There’s one ticking time bomb in Governor Cuomo’s situation, and that is the MTA,” Carroll said. “People have finally realized the Governor is responsible for the transit agency.”  

The poll also finds that while most think Cuomo could be an effective national leader against the policies of President Trump, the majority don’t think he should run for president in 2020.

Cuomo says he’s focused on being governor and seeking reelection to that post in 2018.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandNew YorkpoliticsMTAGovernor Andrew CuomoPolls
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
