President Joe Biden has 52% job approval. That’s the finding of a national poll conducted in mid-July by the Sacred Heart University Institute for Public…
A Sacred Heart University poll out Tuesday shows Connecticut residents' quality of life has increased with renewed public optimism about the COVID-19…
A new poll finds that scandals surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have taken a toll.While New Yorkers continue to believe the governor did a good job leading…
A recent poll from Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital found that most Long Island and New York City residents would send their children to school in the…
A new poll from Siena College finds Governor Andrew Cuomo’s approval ratings are at a record high with a 77% approval rating, and that New Yorkers by a…
A survey of business leaders in New York finds that the majority of CEOs want to reopen as soon as possible, but only when public health officials…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has received his highest job approval rating for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not the case for…
A new poll by Siena College shows a big change of fortune for Governor Andrew Cuomo, with 87% approving of his handling of the coronavirus.In addition to…
A new poll shows substantial support for a wealth tax on the richest New Yorkers. Hart Research Associates found 92% of New York voters surveyed support…
A new survey of New York voters shows that most people say a new law that eliminates cash bail for certain misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies is bad for…