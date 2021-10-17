-
Connecticut officials said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation highlights the need to pay more attention to sexual harassment in the…
-
Governor Cuomo’s final hours in the executive mansion, New London bears the brunt of Henri, an error with medicaid payments in New York, and not owning a…
-
Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as New York’s first female governor at midnight after a disgraced Andrew Cuomo resigned to avoid impeachment by the state…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the track of Tropical Storm Henri has shifted towards the Catskills and the capital region. Those areas should expect…
-
A voluntary evacuation order is in place for Fire Island, a popular New York summer tourism spot off Long Island’s South Shore. The region’s local…
-
The state Assembly’s investigation into a myriad of allegations made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have a firm end date, but lawmakers are working…
-
All health care workers in New York state will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including those at hospitals and long-term care facilities,…
-
The New York State Assembly committee investigating accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo will release a report on their findings, Assembly Speaker…
-
The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leaders concluded they didn't have the…
-
New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, who will become governor on August 24 following Andrew Cuomo’s planned resignation, said she is running for…