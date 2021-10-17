-
Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Driving into New York City could cost up to $35, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority hearings this week for the city’s bedroom communities…
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority forecasts a half-billion dollar shortfall from the current budget plan.The MTA said only about half of commuters…
The Long Island Rail Road will not bring back peak fares for the rest of 2021, even though the MTA reported the highest number of riders this month since…
U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island wants U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign. Remington defends themselves after national criticism,…
Almost 60% of Metropolitan Transportation Agency employees have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after the agency has pulled the death benefit…
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority extended the Labor Day deadline for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.Chief Safety Officer Pat…
Over a thousand MTA employees are not using the new timekeeping system installed two years ago to prevent fraud and overtime abuse. That’s according to…
Fares will not go up this year for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders.Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials announced this week they…
This month marks four years since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo first declared a so-called "state of emergency" for the Metropolitan Transportation…