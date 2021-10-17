-
Gun violence prevention advocates in Connecticut say President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda could help fund their work.
-
A Bridgeport Councilman is facing a police complaint filed by his opponent in next month’s primary. The Connecticut Post reports this is the second…
-
A proposal to extend mayoral terms in Hamden, Connecticut, from two to four years is a part of a new town charter presented to the Legislative…
-
The Newtown, Connecticut, first selectman is seeking a third term but won’t accept an endorsement from the town’s Democratic or Republican party.Dan…
-
Truth is always the first casualty in an election, as in a war. In the electoral process the English language suffers some nasty injuries. Consider, among…
-
The volume of political ads on television in this year’s general election are on track to shatter all previous records. This is despite a drop off in the…
-
A virtual debate in Connecticut’s First Congressional District was targeted by a profane and homophobic "zoom bombing."Democrat John Larson, Republican…
-
Good old-fashioned trust is in short supply these days. It has been worn down and worn away by millions of advertisements and campaign ads that are…
-
Connecticut lawmakers have approved the appointment of an election monitor for the state’s largest city, Bridgeport. The bill was passed in last week’s…
-
Connecticut lawmakers meeting this week in a special session will consider a number of bills, including one aimed at making the state more attractive to…