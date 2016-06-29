New Addiction Recovery Center To Open On L.I.

On Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $10 million in state funding for six new recovery and outreach centers in New York, and Long Island will be home to one of them.

As part of the state’s broader effort to combat the rise in heroin and opioid addiction, the Family & Children's Association in Mineola will receive nearly $2 million to provide education, job training and help with healthcare and insurance for those struggling with addiction.

According to a state report, Suffolk County led the state in heroin-related deaths between 2009 and 2013.