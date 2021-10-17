-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills into law dealing with the opioid addiction crisis, saying the issue is a personal one for her…
-
Connecticut officials announced that the state will receive about $8 million as part of a multi-state settlement with the drug company that makes…
-
More than half of accidental overdoses in Connecticut happen to former inmates.That’s according to Dr. Kathleen Maurer, director of Health and Addiction…
-
On Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $10 million in state funding for six new recovery and outreach centers in New York, and Long Island…