A new state-commissioned report released today by a team of Yale public health experts says Connecticut needs to expand its treatment options to fight its…
On Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $10 million in state funding for six new recovery and outreach centers in New York, and Long Island…
Dr. Dan Tobin of Yale-New Haven Hospital was just a resident -- kind of like an apprentice physician -- and it was around the year 2000 when he ran into a…
The Connecticut medical examiner says the state saw a spike in overdose deaths from heroin and other opioids in the first three months of 2016, with 208…
The New York State Senate's Republican majority has released a list of 35 recommendations for addressing the state's heroin and opioid epidemic.The…
Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, will provide a year's supply of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to at least six…
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to create a taskforce that will oversee updates to standards for educating doctors on how they…
On Tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced the appointment of a task force aimed at ending what he called a crisis of heroin and opioid addiction…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the first federal guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers this week. The guidelines have…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the Senate to pass a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing the overprescription of opioids for acute…