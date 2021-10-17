drug addiction

-
Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day, and Wednesday evening several vigils were held around Connecticut for drug overdose victims. More than…
-
On Long Island, 24 people tied to heroin and fentanyl overdoses have been arrested.Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota says the charges stem from an…
-
On Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $10 million in state funding for six new recovery and outreach centers in New York, and Long Island…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a package of four bills designed to fight the heroin and opioid crisis in the state.During a press conference on…
-
Dr. Dan Tobin of Yale-New Haven Hospital was just a resident -- kind of like an apprentice physician -- and it was around the year 2000 when he ran into a…
-
The New York State Senate's Republican majority has released a list of 35 recommendations for addressing the state's heroin and opioid epidemic.The…
-
On Tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced the appointment of a task force aimed at ending what he called a crisis of heroin and opioid addiction…