Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who is fully vaccinated, said he was tested on Wednesday after he developed mild symptoms. He will work from home as he quarantines for the next seven days.
Early voting in Suffolk County is set to begin Saturday, October 23, ahead of the general election on November 2.
Why does Suffolk County want to upgrade its wastewater systems? In an extended interview, WSHU’s J.D. Allen speaks to Suffolk County Water Czar Peter Scully.
A federal judge has denied bail to disgraced Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former aid Christopher McPartland. Both men had hoped to remain free while they appealed their conviction.
Days after indicting a man for a string of brutal hate crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the creation of an office dedicated to…
Police and those advocating for police reform testified for more than four hours at a public hearing Tuesday in the Suffolk County Legislature on a bill…
A 50-year-old Brookhaven resident is the second person in Suffolk County to test positive this year for the West Nile virus.Suffolk County health…
Despite assurances from officials in Suffolk County that “historic” strides are being made to diversify the Long Island county’s predominantly white…
Prosecutors want a federal judge to deny bail for ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his former aide while they attempt to appeal their…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has included $125 million in funding to protect drinking water and fix old wastewater infrastructure in his…