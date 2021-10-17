-
Connecticut is likely to have digital credentials for COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of the month. Officials said it would make it easy to scan…
An emergency communication smart phone app is being tested by New Haven 911 dispatchers. This comes a year after the city’s school system first tested the…
The University of Connecticut could become home to the first driverless-vehicle testing facility on the East Coast.The Hartford Business Journal reports…
Stony Brook University unveiled new computer servers this week that will help process information through artificial intelligence and imaging to create…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law to expedite the deployment of 5G wireless technology.Lamont told lawmakers and telecommunications executives…
The non-profit New Data Project has developed an app in an effort to have users remind their friends to vote in the midterm elections.Mikey Dickerson,…
Hartford is one of the 10 fastest growing small markets for tech talent this year, according to a report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm.Lexi…
Connecticut’s autonomous vehicles task force held its first meeting on Tuesday in Hartford to plan for a future with self-driving cars.State Senator Carlo…
Our old television set faded away and died. Its replacement was lighter, sleeker, and even cheaper, but that was the end of the good news. The back panel…
An Indian information technology firm says it will build a $20 million innovation center in Hartford, Conn.Governor Malloy said the project will create…