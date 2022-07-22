Zeldin criticizes New York's bail laws after his attacker is released

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) criticized New York’s bail laws after the man who attacked him on stage during a campaign event in the gubernatorial race was released the next day.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s office, David Jakubonis was drunk when he walked on stage and raised a piece of metal toward Zeldin’s neck area. He was wrestled to the ground and arrested for second degree attempted assault.

Zeldin said the state’s bail system did Jakubonis a disservice, “who maybe could have connected the attacker to the veteran peer support program in Monroe County."

The programs Zeldin describes — pretrial services — are organized and funded by local jurisdictions. Critics of monetary bail have worried that local jurisdictions haven’t funded or organized these programs sufficiently .

Governor Kathy Hocul condemned the attack. President Biden also weighed in, saying the attack fundamentally defies U.S. democratic values.