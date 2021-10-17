Charles Lane

-
A federal judge has denied bail to disgraced Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former aid Christopher McPartland. Both men had hoped to remain free while they appealed their conviction.
-
Days after indicting a man for a string of brutal hate crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the creation of an office dedicated to…
-
Police and those advocating for police reform testified for more than four hours at a public hearing Tuesday in the Suffolk County Legislature on a bill…
-
The New York Civil Liberties Union is the latest to sue the Nassau County Police Department for not releasing records.The NYCLU joins WSHU and Newsday in…
-
Despite assurances from officials in Suffolk County that “historic” strides are being made to diversify the Long Island county’s predominantly white…
-
The Republican candidate for Suffolk County district attorney is calling for more aggressive prosecution of gun violence following a rise in shootings…
-
A Suffolk County employee was arrested for allegedly running a cryptocurrency mining operation on the taxpayers dime.District Attorney Tim Sini said…
-
In 2001, the FBI didn’t have a way to share intelligence about terrorists. The Port Authority and New York Police Department rarely trained search and…
-
Suffolk County gave an update on its police body camera program set to roll out as soon as late this year. Officials will most likely give police “special…
-
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran vetoed the controversial bill that gave the county the ability to sue ordinary citizens who harass police and other…