-
A report from a progressive reform group blames biased media coverage for a rollback in New York’s bail reform laws.The group FWD.us plotted public…
-
In a presentation to the Suffolk County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee, psychiatric hospital administrators said they have seen more violent…
-
There's a push to close gyms and indoor dining in Connecticut. Suffolk County grapples with bail reform, and Governor Andrew Cuomo declares war, again, on…
-
Police unions on Long Island continue to urge the Democratic-controlled New York state Legislature to repeal new bail reform laws that they say are “soft…
-
Bail reform advocates in New York have released a report that criticizes state senators from Long Island for taking campaign contributions from law…
-
New York Republican Chair Nick Langworthy continues to push for repeal of criminal justice reforms that went into effect in January.The reforms include…
-
The leader of the New York State Senate says it’s likely that changes will soon be made to the state’s new bail reform laws, which end most forms of cash…
-
A new poll out Monday shows support for the state’s bail reform plummeting, following weeks of pushback about the new laws from police groups and…
-
A proposal in the State Senate to roll back part of the state’s recently enacted bail reforms produced an angry backlash from supporters of the law, which…
-
The fight over recently enacted bail reform heated up at the Capitol Tuesday, with dueling events by police and activists that at times centered on…