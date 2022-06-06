© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County seized 160 guns under red flag law, more than any other county in New York

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office
Suffolk County police seized three so-called ghost guns and high capacity ammunition magazines from Robert Ludwig under New York's red flag law.

Suffolk County police have seized 160 guns under New York’s red flag law since the gun control measure took effect in 2019 — more than any other county in the state, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

The red flag law allows police to temporarily remove people’s guns if a judge believes they are at an extreme risk of harming themselves or others. The red flags can be threats made on social media, in classrooms or in other public places.

“We know through studies of active shooter incidents that that individual, in more than 90% of cases, [is] going to leak their intention to do harm,” said Geraldine Hart, a former Suffolk County police commissioner.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a package of gun control measures, including a bill that expands the current red flag law to add mental health care providers to the list of those who can ask the court to remove a person’s firearms.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
