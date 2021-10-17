-
Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and have agreed to share gun crime data to help prevent crime. The governors of the four states signed…
Gun control advocates from Connecticut and across the country say the firearms industry is exploiting fear of hate crimes to sell more guns to Asian…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to close a loophole that gives blanket immunity to websites that sell firearms illegally.He…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law two measures aimed at reducing gun violence and increasing gun safety.House Bill 6355 will prevent…
The mother of a Connecticut teenager killed in a 2018 gun accident will testify before congress on Tuesday. She will speak in favor of a bill named in her…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut chaired a key judiciary subcommittee hearing about a proposal to ban so-called "ghost guns" in an attempt…
Six Connecticut cities have joined an effort by over two dozen cities and counties across the country to reduce gun deaths. The Gun Safety Consortium…
President Joe Biden unveiled a set of executive actions yesterday related to curbing gun violence. Connecticut explores options in helping migrant…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has praised President Joe Biden’s announcement of a half-dozen executive actions that would help curb gun…
Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators are urging their colleagues to pass a long-delayed bill to require people who buy guns to undergo universal background checks.