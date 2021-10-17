Desiree D'Iorio

-
Progressive activists on Long Island want the head of the Democratic Party in New York to step down over controversial comments he made about his refusal to endorse his party’s nominee for mayor of Buffalo.
-
Long Island GOP officials urge voters to reject expanded voting and environmental rights ballot proposalsThe proposals would make it easier to vote through same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots. Another would add clean air and water to the state’s Bill of Rights.
-
The federal program that is supposed to forgive student loans for workers who choose public service has failed in New York, according to a report from…
-
Thousands of Navy veterans who were denied honorable discharges due to mental health issues will get the chance for an upgrade after a group of law school…
-
Gender and expression can play a significant role in the careers of military personnel. The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center brought veterans from across…
-
Stony Brook University scientists have found that wastewater runoff from this summer’s storms has flooded Long Island’s waterways with nitrogen pollution.…
-
Many military service members get relocated to a new base every few years, causing headaches for military spouses with their own careers as they try to…
-
An anonymous female cadet at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point on Long Island said she was raped by her engineering supervisor during a training…
-
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Long Island will receive over $200 million in settlement payments to help combat the opioid epidemic. She…
-
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York renewed her call to pass a bill that would create a confidential way for military service members to get…