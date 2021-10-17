Mass Shootings

-
In the wake of a national spike in gun violence, Suffolk County police will partner with local businesses to connect their security cameras to the…
-
In the wake of school shootings such as Parkland and Sandy Hook, one Connecticut school district has hired armed security guards to protect…
-
After the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many school districts around the country said enough is enough. Ron speaks…
-
Monday was the first day of class at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut – the first day in nearly four years since the shooting…
-
Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation led the fight in Washington, D.C., this week to get federal lawmakers to take action on gun control…
-
About 200 LGBTQ people and allies gathered at the Amistad Memorial near the New Haven Green on Monday. Many held white balloons with a name of one of the…
-
Thousands gathered Monday night in front of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York to remember the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in…
-
Suffolk County police are increasing their security presence at LGBT community centers and Pride festivals after the deadly mass shooting at an Orlando…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators renewed their call for Congressional action on gun control measures on Monday in response to Sunday’s mass shooting at a…