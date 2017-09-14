Music Respawn! Surprise, Grant Kirkhope: You're Working On A Mario Game!

Grant Kirkhope says he was stunned when he found out that instead of a new Rabbids game, he'd be working on a totally new idea: Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. As he told me in our conversation, once he realized he'd be drawing on Koji Kondo's legendary music for Mario, he was in shock!

After he got over his fear of messing up some of the most beloved game music of all time, Grant got to work creating a sound that combines classic Nintendo themes, the craziness of Ubisoft's Rabbids, and his own unique style. He was able to use a live orchestra for lots of the music and he made the most of it, even including a bit of over-the-top opera for one of the bosses!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilcKYO7dvvg"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilcKYO7dvvg

Grant says writing music for a Mario game was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and he never got over the fact that he was writing for one of the most beloved game characters of all time.

Episode tracklist:

All tracks by Grant Kirkhope

Mario+Rabbids Kindgom Battle: Hoppers; Ancient Gardens; A Song of Ice & Desert; Lost in the Swamp; The Phantom of the Bhwahpera, Act 3; Rabbids Kong Rumpus; Bowser Bows Out

Performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic, conducted by Gareth Williams

