Music Respawn! Jason Graves: Minimal Music For Lone Echo's Deep Space & Arena Fun In Lawbreakers

Composing the score for a game with minimal music and making it have an impact is exactly the kind of challenge Jason Graves loves! Good thing, too, because that was the assignment for Ready at Dawn's VR adventure game, Lone Echo. In our conversation, Jason explains that the little music there is in the game is meant to provide comfort for a player experiencing a very stressful mission.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UZ6fqlZavo"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UZ6fqlZavo

Simultaneously, Jason was on the team of composers for Lawbreakers, joining Tom Salta, Jack Wall, Mick Gordon and others, to create a different sound for each of the factions. Working on a few projects at the same time is nothing new for Jason, but he says the challenge is to keep his ideas quarantined.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CIe3ztLZJU"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CIe3ztLZJU

And, in addition to all that music, Jason also worked on the music for the just released Friday the 13th game, but we'll save that for another episode...stay tuned!

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Jason Graves

Lone Echo: Entering the Arena; Suite: So Near Yet So Far; Welcome to Kronos (feat. Malukah, voice); Electric Sheep

Lawbreakers: Shura Theme; Kitsune (feat. Dovid Friedlander, violin)

Follow Jason on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR