-
Writing the score for the award-winning animated short film The Wrong Rock gave BAFTA-nominated composer Grant Kirkhope a chance to spread his wings and…
-
When composer Chad Seiter got an invitation to create a live concert of music from video games, he immediately thought how awesome it would be to shine…
-
Grant Kirkhope says he was stunned when he found out that instead of a new Rabbids game, he'd be working on a totally new idea: Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom…
-
Banjo-Kazooie, from Rare Studios, is one of the most fondly-remembered games from the golden age of Nintendo 64. Playtonic Games, created by some former…