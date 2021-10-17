-
In Immortals Fenyx Rising, created by Ubisoft, Typhon has taken away the Greek Gods' immortal powers, and in a bet with Zeus, Prometheus believes that a…
-
Seventeen years have passed since the nuclear explosion that ends Far Cry 5, and in that time Nature has reclaimed the landscape. So have some really…
-
Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, collectively known as The Flight, say composing the soundtrack for Assassin's Creed Odyssey was a dream project. They were…
-
Grant Kirkhope says he was stunned when he found out that instead of a new Rabbids game, he'd be working on a totally new idea: Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom…
-
Eagle Flight, Ubisoft's new Virtual Reality game, lets you soar as an eagle above a future Paris, populated only by animals. Inon Zur composed the score,…
-
Far Cry Primal, from Ubisoft, takes us back in time. Waaaaaay back! To 10,000 BCE, in fact. Composing the music created a unique challenge for Jason…