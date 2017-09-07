© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Stephan Schutze's Music And Sound Make Yonder A Joy To Explore

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published September 7, 2017 at 9:15 AM EDT
prideful sloth
Stephan Schutze says the stars lined up when he was approached by the small studio Prideful Sloth to provide the music and sound design for Yonder, the Cloud Catcher Chronicles. As he told me, the kind of lush orchestral music he wanted to write was exactly what they had in mind!

In addition to writing over two hours of interactive music, Stephan also created the sound design for Yonder, incorporating his re-mastered samples of the classic BBC Sound Effects library, to give the world a very real feel. As you explore the world, you'll hear birds "talking" to each other in the trees, and crickets who suddenly become quiet as you approach.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ovf-gvSt2pY">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ovf-gvSt2pY

Stephan is currently working on the music and sound for two very different-style VR games that illustrate both ends of the gaming spectrum: a zombie shooter, and a lifelike sailing adventure.

Episode tracklist:

Stephan Schutze: Yonder, The Cloud Catcher Chronicles; Across the Meadows

Jean Sibelius: Night Ride and Sunrise; Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Kurt Sanderling, cond.

Carl Stalling: Putty Tat Trouble, Part 6; Studio Orchestra

Stephan Schutze:Yonder, The Cloud Catcher Chronicles;  Dusk till Dawn (feat. Elizabeth Zharoff)

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
