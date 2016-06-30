© 2021 WSHU
Respawn! Yahoo For Yooka-Laylee!

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published June 30, 2016 at 9:13 AM EDT
Banjo-Kazooie, from Rare Studios, is one of the most fondly-remembered games from the golden age of Nintendo 64. Playtonic Games, created by some former members of Rare, got together to launch a Kickstarter for what they described as the "spiritual successor" to Banjo--Yooka-Laylee! The team includes BAFTA-nominated Grant Kirkhope, who composed the original music for Banjo, as well as the sequels. I caught up with him after a busy week at E3 to talk about "putting the band back together" to create Yooka-Laylee.

Yooka-Laylee E3 trailer

In recent years, there have been many games with dark themes, even dark palettes, and Grant is proud of how Yooka-Laylee will fill an underserved niche--it's a bright, fun game that younger kids (and their parents) will love!

In one of the later Banjo sequels, Grant played an actual banjo and included it in the soundtrack. When I asked him if he planned to write anything for the ukelele for Yooka-Laylee, he said, "I'm not ruling it out. I'm not finished with Yooka-Laylee yet, so there's every chance I could do it!"

We'll have to wait until early 2017 to find out......

Episode tracklist:

Grant Kirkhope: Yooka-Laylee: Boss, Jungle

Malcolm Arnold: Bridge on the River Kwai: Sunset

Grant Kirkhope: Viva Pinata: Tranquil Hours

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
