What about Long Island? Here are races we're watching in New York's midterm election

Voting concludes Tuesday in the New York midterm elections for governor, U.S. Senate and Congress. Local races could also determine control over the state Legislature. Voters have a statewide ballot question to invest over $4 billion in the environment, as well as several local ballot referendums on Long Island. Check back here for results, which are expected to trickle in hours — if not, days — after Election Day.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. in New York. You will be able to mail in your absentee ballot or deliver it to a polling site or your local Board of Elections office until polls close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 8.

If you are in line when polls close, you are still eligible to vote. You also have the right to fill out a provisional ballot if you are challenged by election officials, which will be counted once your eligibility is reviewed. Your absentee ballot will be rejected if you vote in-person.

If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact New York’s election protection hotline at 866-390-2992, election.hotline@ag.ny.gov, or via this online form .

Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul hopes to become New York’s first woman elected head of state. She is being challenged by Republican candidate Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1).

Ashley Hupfl / WAMC New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin

Hochul became the state’s first woman to hold the office in August 2021 when then-Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid impeachment hearings into sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of the pandemic. Republicans hope to oust Democrats from “single-party rule” in the governor’s office and state Legislature.

Hochul’s campaign emphasizes access to abortion, including protections for medical service providers and patients from other states. She also supports gun control legislation after a shooting killed 10 people at a grocery store in her hometown of Buffalo.

Opponents criticize her for once getting a top rating from the NRA. Zeldin also attacks her record supporting Cuomo in her role as lieutenant governor. He seeks to repeal COVID-19 vaccination mandates, and gun control laws that prevent access to firearms. He also wants to rollback cashless bail for nonviolent offenses — especially after being pulled to the ground during a campaign stop, and an unrelated drive-by shooting outside his Shirley home.

If successful, Zeldin would be the first member of the GOP elected head of state in two decades, since the three-term Republican Governor George Pataki in 2002. Zeldin is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, after serving on Trump’s legal team during his impeachment hearings. Zeldin also sought to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Republican challenger attorney Michael Henry and Democrat Letitia James.



Their running mates are former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY19) and former NYPD police captain Alison Esposito, a Republican.

Other statewide races include state attorney general and comptroller . Democrat Letitia James is seeking reelection to serve as New York’s top prosecutor, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. Republican Paul Rodriguez is running to unseat state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat who has held the position since 2007.

Republican Joe Pinion is seeking to unseat U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Diane Sare, a political organizer and fundraiser for former U.S. presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche before his death in 2019, is also in the race.

Schumer has held his seat since 1999, and has been the U.S. Senate Majority Leader since January 2021. Just in his previous six-year term, Schumer has campaigned for initiatives to improve infrastructure across New York as well as environmental action. In July, the senate passed his bipartisan semiconductor, science and tech innovation bill, which he said would create jobs and boost upstate New York’s economy.

Pinion is a former television host, political commentator and businessman. He is the first Black candidate to receive a major party's backing for Senate in New York state history. Pinion has campaigned against “career politicians like Schumer.” Unlike some Republicans, Pinion said he doesn’t support a national ban on abortion.

Democrats hold a majority with 48 senators and two independent senators who caucus with them — with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

However, 14 Democratic senate seats and 21 Republicans seats are up for election this year, which means closely divided races — and his own race — could determine if Schumer keeps his position as majority leader.

Democrat Bridget Fleming will face Republican Nick LaLota in the race to represent the 1st District. The seat was left vacant by Rep. Lee Zeldin’s run for governor.

LaLota is a former Republican elections commissioner, chief of staff to the Suffolk County Legislature, and a veteran. His campaign promises to reduce crime and inflation on the island.

Fleming is a former federal prosecutor, Southampton Town Council member and Suffolk County Legislator. She has advocated for clean water, affordable living, and funding for public transportation. If Fleming wins, she will be the district’s first congresswoman.

Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) is seeking a second term representing the 2nd District. It’s a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Democrat Jackie Gordon, who is a veteran and educator for nearly 30 years.

In 2007, Gordon was the first Black woman elected to the Babylon Town Council. She supports protecting women’s reproductive rights, gun violence protection, and lowering taxes.

Garbarino serves on the House Small Business and the House Homeland Security Committees. He has worked to support law enforcement, expand cybersecurity protections, and healthcare and housing for veterans. Prior to Congress, he served as a member of the New York State Assembly from 2013-20.

The race features the first time in U.S. history that both candidates identify as openly gay in a general election for Congress. Democrat Robert Zimmerman is running against Republican George Devolder-Santos in the 3rd District. The seat was left open by Rep. Tom Suozzi's (D-NY3) unsuccessful run for governor of New York.

Zimmerman has worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to several members of Congress and served on the Democratic National Committee. Devolder-Santos is a Wall Street financier and investor. A first generation American, he vows to control tax hikes and rising inflation.

Santos is against abortion and supports Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill ‒‒ a law that prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3. Zimmerman said he supports women’s reproductive right to an abortion, and opposes removing LGBTQ discussions from schools.

Democrat Laura Gillen will face Republican Anthony D'Esposito in the race to represent the 4th district, which was left vacant by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY4).

Gillen was the first Democrat to serve as the Town of Hempstead supervisor in 112 years, and served in that position from 2017-2020. D'Esposito is a Hempstead Town councilman and was re-elected in 2021 to serve an additional four-year term.

A retired NYPD officer, D'Esposito has prioritized public safety throughout his campaign.

Ballot Initiatives

Brian Mann / NPR For a wild northern river like Quebec Brook in New York's Adirondack Mountains you need a small, light canoe that's easy to carry.

Environmental Bond Act: A statewide measure on the ballot this year is the Environmental Bond Act. If approved by voters, the bond would allocate $4.2 billion in borrowing for climate change mitigation and preservation projects across the state. Officially called the “Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Act,” it’s the largest initiative for environmental protection in New York state history.

The bond measure includes money for pollution reduction, flood and coast protection, land conservation and water infrastructure improvements. It requires the state to use at least 35% of its aid to benefit economically and environmentally disadvantaged communities.

The bond was originally going to be on the ballot in 2020, but it was withdrawn due to financial issues caused by the pandemic.



A "yes" vote supports issuing $4.20 billion for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure and climate change mitigation.

vote supports issuing $4.20 billion for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure and climate change mitigation. A "no" vote opposes issuing $4.20 billion for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure and climate change mitigation.

Suffolk County term limits: On Long Island, voters in Suffolk County will have a chance to set term limits for the county executive, comptroller and legislators. The initiative is part of a law signed by County Executive Steve Bellone in June. Bellone said the bill will prevent corruption and give others more opportunities to hold office.

Term limits have existed in Suffolk County since 1993. But the original statute contained a loophole that allowed individuals to run again after a break in service once their 12 consecutive years were complete. The purpose of this measure is to clarify that term limits for those positions are for a total of 12 years, not just consecutively.

The measure stems from a dispute in 2021 between former Democratic Legislator Kate Browning who sought to run again after she was term-limited in 2017. Bellone will also reach the end of his 12-year term limit and will not run next year, opening up the seat.



A "yes" vote supports setting the term limits for Suffolk county executive, comptroller and legislators at 12 years total.

vote supports setting the term limits for Suffolk county executive, comptroller and legislators at 12 years total. A "no" vote opposes setting the term limits for Suffolk county executive, comptroller and legislators at 12 years total.

East End housing: Four of the Long Island’s five East End towns — East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southampton and Southold — are including a ballot measure that would create an affordable housing fund through a 0.5% tax on home purchases.

If the referendum passes, the towns will be able to create the Peconic Bay Region Community Housing Act, which was passed in New York last year.

It follows the creation of the Community Preservation Fund over 20 years ago. It’s a 2% real estate transfer tax, which has generated over $250 million in the last year for environmental stewardship.

The goal of the Community Housing Fund is to provide more affordable housing for essential workers and young families through first-time homebuyer assistance, employer housing for seasonal workers, the purchase of vacant lots for housing, and more.

All first-time homebuyers, and current homeowners will not have to pay any fees.

The Riverhead Town Board was the outlier in the Peconic Bay region, opting not to include the measure on its ballot.

