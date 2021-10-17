-
Offshore wind developers Ørsted and Eversource have teamed up with fishermen to strategize the safe navigation of wind turbines off the coast of the…
-
The state-led plan to build a destination resort at Seaside State Park in Waterford, Connecticut, has hit a major setback. State officials ended their…
-
Police departments and tactics have come under increased scrutiny with the rise of social media. As a result, many departments are holding “citizen police…
-
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is looking for partners to develop a once abandoned psychiatric hospital in Waterford…
-
Connecticut lawmakers will hold a hearing on Monday on a bill that would sell the former Seaside Regional Center in Waterford.The Center opened in the…
-
The crystal ball in Times Square is being worked on in preparation for its entrance into 2016 later this week.Workers are installing 288 new sparkling…