Wind Developers, Fishermen Developing Ways To Safely Sail Around Offshore Turbines

Offshore wind developers Ørsted and Eversource have teamed up with fishermen to strategize the safe navigation of wind turbines off the coast of the Northeast.

Waterford-based Sea Services North America works with Connecticut and New York fishermen to offer consultant services to maritime companies.

Over the last year, they provided scouting vessels and monitoring services to assist offshore wind research during pre-construction marine surveys.

The new partnership with the offshore wind developers could also create jobs and provide training for fishermen whose business might be disrupted by the construction and operation of wind turbines.

The developers have several wind farms in the works, including the Revolution Wind project serving Rhode Island and Connecticut, the South Fork Wind project serving Long Island and the Sunrise Wind project serving New York.