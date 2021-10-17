-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined almost all of his Senate Democratic colleagues to introduce the “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” —…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to fight states who are implementing voting rights restrictions.Blumenthal, the chair of the Senate…
Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators want to be able to pass a new voting rights law with a 51 vote majority. To do that, they are rallying…
Advocates for voting rights in New York celebrated last week, when the governor signed a law restoring the right for people on parole. Now they say the…
A committee of Connecticut lawmakers passed resolutions last week that would allow voters to decide if they want early voting and no-excuse absentee…
Connecticut restored voting rights for people on probation almost two decades ago. Now, advocates want state lawmakers to give that right to people on…
Latinx residents on Long Island praised this week a settlement in a federal lawsuit that overturned the town of Islip’s voting system that they say…
Connecticut’s top election and law enforcement officials have pledged to enforce state and federal laws to prevent attempts at voter suppression. Their…
The Latino population on Long Island has been steadily growing for years. In Islip, in Suffolk County, they account for more than 30 percent of the town’s…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a speech at the annual meeting of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,…