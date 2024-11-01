© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unfolding the story: The journey of voting rights in CT

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published November 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Isaac J. Hill served with the 29th Connecticut Colored Regiment during the
Alex Breanne Corporation
Isaac J. Hill was a private in the Connecticut 29th Colored Regiment who served in the Civil War. After the war, Isaac moved to Woodbury, New Jersey, and published the first account of the 29th called, “A Sketch of the 29th Regiment of Connecticut Colored Troops.“

The right to vote in the United States was won through struggle. The Revolutionary War gave birth to that right, but more conflicts and movements were needed to expand the vote to all citizens.  

After the Civil War, the state of Connecticut considered changing its constitution to grant Black residents the right to vote.  The service of the 29th Connecticut Colored Regiment inspired them.  

John Mills is the president of the Alex Breanne Corporation — a Connecticut-based nonprofit researching the lives of enslaved Americans.

He says that debate was underway while the 29th Regiment was returning home from the war.

"Connecticut is going, 'Shouldn't we change our Constitution to let Black Americans vote? These Black men just fought valiantly for our state.' And so they put it up for a vote. In October, November time frame of 1864. The citizens of Connecticut go, 'No. Let's leave the state Constitution with the word "white" as a requirement. Let's not let them vote.' And so I've got this narrative of Isaac J. Hill, he's writing it, and he says, 'The men of the 29th, were not too happy with Connecticut. We're about to go back there and they didn't even give us our rights.' They were fighting for a different purpose than white men. Black men were fighting to prove they were men. They were fighting to prove they were equal."

In 1870, Connecticut ratified the 15th Amendment, which stated that no one could be denied the opportunity to vote based on their race or previous servitude.

For the first time, Connecticut residents can vote early in a presidential election year.  For more information on polling areas and ballot questions, click here.
Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut historyAlex Breanne CorporationVoting Rights2024 Elections
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez