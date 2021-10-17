-
New York State will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
Less than 1% of Yale New Haven Health employees are expected to be terminated next week, if they do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 before then. It’s…
Some universities are now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, but within the SUNY system, there’s currently a patchwork of different policies…
Ninety-eight percent of state employees had complied with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate as of Thursday.Lamont said the 671…
Ninety-six percent of Connecticut executive branch employees are complying with Governor Ned Lamont’s vaccination or test mandate. That prompted the…
In New York, hospice and home health care workers have to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, or face termination. The state's vaccination requirement…
Connecticut state employees had a midnight deadline Tuesday to comply with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the governor does not…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for hospital workers has not caused any major crises in the first three days of the…
Governor Kathy Hochul has named former New York City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett to lead the state’s health department. The announcement comes less…
New York’s public colleges and universities began de-registering students this week who have decided against getting vaccinated after the SUNY system’s…