Long Island News

6 Merchant Marine Academy cadets sued over a vaccine mandate. Now the feds want the case thrown out

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
Merchant Marine Academy incoming Class of 2018
LCDR Amber Lewis
/
U.S. Navy
Midshipmen and plebe candidates stand in formation at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point on Long Island. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

Six cadets at the Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island have sued the federal government over the college’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Now, the government wants the case dismissed since the students can request a religious or medical exemption.

The academy mandated all cadets be fully vaccinated by December 28. The six cadets said in court documents that the mandate violates their constitutional right to due process.

The federal government argues the case has no standing because the students have not been harmed by the requirement. Students have the option to request an exemption, or get vaccinated. Students who do neither could be disciplined or kicked out of school.

A vaccine mandate at the University of Connecticut survived a similar court challenge this summer.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio