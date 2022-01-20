Lamont is not seeking an extension of the COVID-19 mandate for state workers

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will not seek an extension of his executive order for state employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests.

He told state legislative leaders this in a private meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held to begin discussions on 11 of Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency orders he’d like to continue after his pandemic emergency powers expire on February 15.

Lamont’s decision to drop the state employee vaccine mandate from the list takes one of his more controversial orders off the table. He had already temporarily suspended the testing requirement for state workers just before Christmas.

Lawmakers have granted Lamont six extensions of his emergency powers since the pandemic began two years ago. Republicans and some Democrats oppose any further extension. The issue will be considered when the state General Assembly is back in session on February 9.