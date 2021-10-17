-
The Trump Administration’s Agriculture Department is giving Connecticut a $2.4 million bonus for being one of the top states in the nation in enrolling…
The U.S. Government says Connecticut leads the growth of new farms in New England. U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show that right now, one in four…
Democratic Congresswomen Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Louise Slaughter of New York are sponsoring legislation in the Republican-controlled House that…
Farmers and some towns on the East End of Long Island have hired federal sharpshooters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this winter to kill…