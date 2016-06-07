Hartford Hosts Agricultural Roundtable To Support New Farmers

The U.S. Government says Connecticut leads the growth of new farms in New England.

U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show that right now, one in four farm operators in Connecticut are beginning farmers. That’s a 15 percent increase from 2007.

A top Department of Agriculture official was in Hartford on Tuesday to meet with many of those new farmers.

Acting Deputy Secretary Michael Scuse said the new farmers are important to the nation’s food supply.

“We’re going to have to increase food production over the next, what, 35 years by 70 percent. And we’re going to need young people, who are willing to embrace science and technology to meet that growing demand for food.”

Scuse was part of a roundtable discussion hosted by Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, including both U.S. Senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Representatives Joe Courtney and Rosa DeLauro.

Murphy said the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee recently passed a bill that included $34 million to assist beginning farmers.

This report contains information from CRN.