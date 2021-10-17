-
It’s Spring! As the weather grows warmer and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, popular sites like the Long Island Sound could be teeming with…
-
The town of Brookhaven on Long Island has reached a settlement with the federal government to reduce hazardous emissions at its landfill.Brookhaven…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken the next step toward setting drinking water limits for two PFAS chemicals — PFOA and PFOS.…
-
A federal appeals court has sided with six states, including Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, in a case against the U.S. Environmental Protection…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency says pollution has decreased in Connecticut cities over the last 10 years. Advocates say that’s thanks to the same…
-
The EPA plans to propose a drinking water standard by the end of the year to address harmful chemicals found in drinking water across the country. But…
-
Six states, including Connecticut and New York, are suing the Trump administration over its decision not to act on pollution that drifts into the region…
-
On Tuesday federal and state environment officials announced more than $2.5 million in grants to local groups to improve the ecosystem of Long Island…
-
Connecticut environmental officials say the state will be disproportionately affected by new EPA rollbacks on coal pollution announced Tuesday by the…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with the Groton, Connecticut, submarine manufacturer Electric Boat for violating the Clean…