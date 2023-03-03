Blumenthal announces $18 million to fight PFAS contamination in Connecticut

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Connecticut $18 million to fight dangerous chemicals in drinking water. The agency released new guidelines for fighting chemical contamination late last year.

PFAS chemicals are found in household products and are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down naturally.

When consumed, the chemicals have adverse health effects. They include increased cholesterol levels, multiple cancers, immune system issues, and delayed growth and development in children.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the chemicals need to be removed from drinking water.

“People in Connecticut deserve better than the curse of PFAS in their drinking water,” Blumenthal said. “This contamination is a threat to their health and safety of their children.”

Long Island Sound Keeper Bill Lucey said he worries about chemical contamination when he is fishing in Bridgeport.

“I want to go out and catch some bass and some sunfish and have a fish fry,” Lucey said. “Now I have to worry not only about mercury and PCBs. Now I got another one, I got to worry about PFAS.”

According to a Northeastern University study, almost 700 sites in Connecticut could be contaminated with PFAS chemicals.