Lawmakers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts behind the multi-state Transportation and Climate Initiative want residents to rally support to…
If Congress passes President Biden’s federal infrastructure bill this week, it could encourage Connecticut lawmakers to take up the Transportation and…
Environmental advocates said they are disappointed Connecticut lawmakers didn’t put the Transportation Climate Initiative on the agenda for a special…
Connecticut has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation, but emissions from transportation and buildings are up. That’s according to…
Connecticut Passes On Joining Regional Climate Initiative, But Lamont Confident It Will Happen LaterConnecticut lawmakers did not consider the multi-state Transportation and Climate Initiative plan this year. But Governor Ned Lamont said he’s optimistic…
Connecticut lawmakers said they’ve dropped plans to pursue a multistate climate initiative in this year’s budget. But advocates said they’re still pushing…
Governor Ned Lamont has urged lawmakers to restart negotiations and vote for Connecticut to join a multi-state Transportation and Climate…
Connecticut Republican lawmakers are rallying public support against Governor Ned Lamont’s goal to fund clean transportation infrastructure. GOP leaders…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s role in the multistate Transportation Climate Initiative will mean better health for residents.The…