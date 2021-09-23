Advocates Express Frustration With Connecticut Delay On Transportation Climate Initiative

Environmental advocates said they are disappointed Connecticut lawmakers didn’t put the Transportation Climate Initiative on the agenda for a special session next week.

The Transportation Climate Initiative would cap carbon emissions from gasoline, and require gas suppliers to buy carbon credits.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. are part of the initiative, but Connecticut lawmakers tabled it earlier this year.

"We know that the governor and legislative leaders are having ongoing discussions about the details of the program," said Charles Rothenberger with Save The Sound. "There does seem to be a consensus that TCI is a sound policy for the state of Connecticut, but there are still a few details to be worked out.”

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the state isn’t on track to meet its climate goals for 2030 and 2050 — but that joining the initiative would help it be able to do so.