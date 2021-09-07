Connecticut's Emissions From Buildings And Transportation Are Up. Lamont Says TCI Could Help

Connecticut has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation, but emissions from transportation and buildings are up. That’s according to a state environmental report.

Governor Ned Lamont said that bolsters his argument why state lawmakers should reconsider a multistate climate initiative that they failed to pass in their regular legislative session.

“I know everybody is standing on street corners yelling just say no. Look, I'm a reasonable guy. Come to the table if you've got a better idea. I'm all in favor of it. If you've got no ideas, I have to move forward,” Lamont said.

Democrats want to consider the initiative during a special session later this month. It would cap carbon emissions from gasoline and require gas suppliers to buy carbon credits.

Republicans oppose it, calling it a gas tax. They’ve organized rallies this week and next against the bill.