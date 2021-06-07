© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Environmental Advocates Vow To Continue To Push For Connecticut Climate Deal

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
environmental activism climate
Image by Kevin Snyman from Pixabay
/

Connecticut lawmakers said they’ve dropped plans to pursue a multistate climate initiative in this year’s budget. But advocates said they’re still pushing for action before the legislative session ends Wednesday.

The Transportation Climate Initiative would cap carbon emissions from gasoline, and require gas suppliers to buy carbon credits. It would mean a five cent per gallon increase to gas prices starting in 2023.

Charles Rothenberger is with Save the Sound. He said he doesn’t know why lawmakers backed down.

“It’s really unfortunate that really what is the most significant climate bill of the last decade was made a pawn and a bargaining chip in whatever backroom deals are happening in the budget cloakroom. That’s just unacceptable,” Rothenberger said.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., remain in the initiative. Eight other states — including New York — have signed a statement of support, but aren’t officially part of the initiative.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
