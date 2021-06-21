Connecticut Passes On Joining Regional Climate Initiative, But Lamont Confident It Will Happen Later

Connecticut lawmakers did not consider the multi-state Transportation and Climate Initiative plan this year. But Governor Ned Lamont said he’s optimistic that Connecticut would eventually join the initiative.

At the end of the regular legislative session, Lamont had suggested that lawmakers might consider the Transportation and Climate Initiative plan in a special session. Last week lawmakers held the session. They legalized adult use of marijuana but didn't consider TCI. Lamont said he’s optimistic it will eventually pass.

“Marijuana took eight years; I think TCI would take more than a year but I think we'll get it passed," Lamont said.

TCI would cap carbon emissions from gasoline, and require gas suppliers to buy carbon credits. It would mean a five- to 10-cent-per-gallon increase in gas prices.

Lamont said he believes lawmakers were hesitant to consider TCI because of lobbying from the petroleum industry.