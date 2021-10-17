-
Recreational marijuana is now legal for adults in Connecticut and New York. The new laws also allow for the sale of weed. But don’t expect pot shops to…
-
A transport system that can keep vaccines at minus 70 degrees. Also, COVID creeps back in Connecticut prisons, and the senate candidate who isn’t old…
-
LIPA threatens to terminate PSEG Long Island’s contract. Progressives want lawmakers to return to Albany, and the region’s youth vote in 2020.
-
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been questioning whether the November 8 election will be fair.WSHU’s Senior Reporter Ebong Udoma sat down…