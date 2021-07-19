© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

The Full Story: Open for Business, The New Weed Industry in Conn and NY

WSHU | By editor
Published July 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT
AP20010737447774.jpg
AP: Hans Pennink
/

Recreational marijuana is now legal for adults in Connecticut and New York.  The new laws also allow for the sale of weed.   But don’t expect pot shops to start popping up immediately on a corner near you.  Both states are still crafting the framework for a legal marijuana industry.  And lawmakers designed the rules to make sure people targeted by the War on Drugs get in on the ground floor. So what will it take to create these shops and who will benefit most? 

Tags

The Full StoryConnecticutNew YorkConnecticut Business and Industry AssociationTom KuserThe Full StoryAnn LopezLegal MarijuanaFatou Sangare