The Full Story: Open for Business, The New Weed Industry in Conn and NY
Recreational marijuana is now legal for adults in Connecticut and New York. The new laws also allow for the sale of weed. But don’t expect pot shops to start popping up immediately on a corner near you. Both states are still crafting the framework for a legal marijuana industry. And lawmakers designed the rules to make sure people targeted by the War on Drugs get in on the ground floor. So what will it take to create these shops and who will benefit most?