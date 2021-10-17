-
New York’s unemployment insurance fund, which the state Labor Department said has paid out over $100 billion dollars in benefits to millions of New…
Shifting to remote learning during the pandemic failed special education students in New York, according to a report released by State Comptroller Thomas…
New York borrowed a lot of money from the federal government to keep up with the demand for unemployment benefits during the pandemic. The state now owes…
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced a reduction to the amount local governments must pay into public pension funds.The amount employers…
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who manages the New York State Common Retirement Fund, said he’s using the fund’s investment power to promote…
The New York Department of Health paid out more than $1.5 billion in improper Medicaid payments due to a billing system error.Reports by State Comptroller…
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she is prepared to lead the state once Governor Cuomo officially steps down in 14 days. She will become the…
New York made the commitment last year to use the state pension fund to divest from companies that worsen climate change. This year’s portfolio contains a…
Business development agencies on Long Island have created the most jobs in New York state for the fifth consecutive year.State Comptroller Thomas…
New York has access to the largest budget in state history — $212 billion. But the state comptroller has cautioned lawmakers to preserve some cash for…