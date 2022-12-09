Nearly 14% of New Yorkers live in poverty. An expanded child tax credit could provide relief

Nearly 14% of New Yorkers live in poverty, which is above the national average according to a report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

He said this is more than neighboring states and more than other large states in the U.S.

“While economic hardships existed long before the pandemic, it deepened the financial stress experienced by many households,” DiNapoli said in a statement.

Race was a major factor. Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander, and American Indian New Yorkers have doubled the poverty rate compared to white New Yorkers.

Female heads of household and those with less education had higher rates of poverty. Nassau and Suffolk counties had some of the lowest poverty rates.

To reduce poverty, DiNapoli pointed to the significant steps the federal government took during the pandemic such as stimulus checks, unemployment checks, and expanded child tax credit.

He said that led to an unprecedented drop in poverty and recommended continuing and expanding those measures.